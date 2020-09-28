Arrests

Androscoggin County

• John Dow, 50, of West Paris, on a charge of probation violation, 11:40 a.m. Monday at the Somerset County Jail.

• Jakelynn Crosby, 29, of Livermore Falls, on a charge of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, noon Monday at 22 Pine Ridge Loop in Livermore Falls.

Lewiston

• Antwan Gildersleeve, 36, of Auburn, on outstanding warrants for domestic violence assault with prior convictions and violating conditions of release, 9:30 p.m. Sunday at 129 Oak St.

• Stardust Chase, 52, of Lewiston, on a charge of disorderly conduct, 6 p.m. Monday at 117 Middle St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Margaret Vaillancourt, 76, of West Paris drifted off Minot Avenue and struck a CMP pole at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday. Vaillancourt’s 2014 Jeep was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Autumn J. Dennison, 21, of Oxford struck a vehicle driven by Katherine L. Iler, 55, of Lewiston at 7:31 a.m. Thursday at Mill Street and Riverside Drive. Dennison’s 2015 Jeep received minor damage and Iler’s 2015 Hyundai received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Timothy G. Tetu, 65, of Brunswick struck a vehicle driven by Fartun M. Ahmed, 35, of Auburn at 4:27 p.m. Thursday on Turner Street. Tetu’s 2010 Toyota and Ahmed’s 2014 Toyota received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Aaron R. Bissonnette, 23, of Manchester, New Hampshire, went off the road, struck a street sign and crashed into a ditch at 4:01 a.m. Sunday on Summer Street. Bissonnette’s 2018 Hyundai was towed.

• A vehicle driven by Matthew J. Codding, 25, of Lyndon, Vermont, struck a vehicle driven by Ranae A. Adams, 42, of Oxford at 11:49 a.m. Sunday on Minot Avenue. The 2000 Toyota driven by Codding and owned by Michael J. Codding of Lyndon, Vermont, and the 2015 Ford driven by Adams and owned by Garrett C. Adams of Auburn received functional damage.

• A vehicle driven by Patricia M. Singh, 69, of Auburn failed to yield the right of way to a vehicle driven by Nathan P. Foye, 22, of Chelsea, causing Foye to strike Singh’s vehicle at 6:50 p.m. Sunday on Center Street. Singh’s 2000 Ford received functional damage and the 2006 Subaru driven by Foye and owned by Chad M. Foye of Chelsea received minor damage.

