www.rickbennett.org

Occupation:

Business leader

Education:

Harvard University, BA with honors (1986); University of Southern Maine, MBA (2000)

Community Organizations:

Member, First Congregational Church of South Paris (2017-present); corporator, Norway Savings Bank (1992-present); member, Board of Trustees, Hebron Academy (2010-2019); co-chairman, Fix the Debt, Maine Chapter (2012-2013); member, President’s Commission on White House Fellowships (2005-2009); member, Board of Directors, Maine League of Conservation Voters (2005-2010); member, Board of Directors, EnterpriseMaine (2004-2006); member, Board of Directors, Maine Heritage Policy Center (2004-2009); chairman, Advisory Board, Western Maine University and Community College Center (2003-2006); chairman, Western Maine Veterans Home Committee (1992-94); member, Maine Environmental Priorities Project, Steering Committee (1993-94); member, Oxford Hills Health Resource Task Force (1993-95); corporator, Western Maine Health Care Corporation (1991-99)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I enjoy long-distance running, having completed 13 marathons and two ultramarathons. My hobbies include trail running, hiking, canoeing, cross-country skiing, reading, writing.

Family status:

Married with two adult children. My wife Karen is an occupational therapist who serves the community with Androscoggin Healthcare and Hospice.

Years in the Legislature: Maine Senate, 1996-2004 (president of the Senate, 2001-2002). Maine House, 1990-1994.

Committee assignments (if elected):

During my prior service I served on the following: Legislative Council (vice chairman); Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources; Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs; Joint Select Committee on Research and Development (co-chairman); Commission on Performance Budgeting; Joint Select Committee on Rules; Joint Standing Committee on Labor; Joint Standing Committee on Legal Affairs; Joint Standing Committee on State and Local Government

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No, the Legislature needs to reconvene, do its job and act as a check on power of the governor. Maine needs to get back to work and open for business, with care and safety for our most vulnerable.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We have to radically change our budget process. The Legislature should dedicate its first 2 months to a thorough audit of all agencies to learn what programs are working and what should be ended.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

My mission is “Common Sense & Common Ground.” When elected, I will serve all my constituents regardIess of party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

We must build high-speed fiber networks in rural Maine to provide tele-health, remote education, and connectivity for small business entrepreneurs. No town will survive without reliable broadband.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, we need to work openly without partisanship on gnawing societal problems like our opioid epidemic. As I’ve done in the past, I will be an example of a better way, built on love and respect.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My main purposes are to have an economy that puts local, small businesses first, not big trans-national corporations and to have a government that serves the people, not itself.

