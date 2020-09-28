Social media accounts

Occupation:

Executive Director, Mahoosuc Pathways, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit

Education:

University of Maine at Farmington, environmental policy and planning

Community Organizations:

Maine Trails Coalition; mountain host, Sunday River Resort; vice president, CORE; Envision Rumford; co-founder, Tap of the Town; member and former coordinator, Boondocks Buying Club.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Hiking, downhill and cross country skiing, gardening, making maple syrup

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Environment and Natural Resources, Transportation, Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

This is an unprecedented time. Luckily, the governor appointed strong leaders in each department and that has helped the response. I’ll be sure to keep the government accountable when I’m in Augusta.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Mainers need a state budget that matters most to those of us working people. To do so we can’t burden everyday Mainers with this financial crisis we’re facing.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I want to continue as I do in my professional life, do the greatest good for the greatest number of people. The democratic values of my work are also the goals of the party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The interconnected relationship between people and the environment. More pointedly — climate change and how it effects the next generation —from the food we eat, the tourism industry, to our forests.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I thrive on working with diverse constituencies in my professional life to achieve community goals. The collaborative nature of my work dovetails perfectly with working in Augusta.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Reenact Land for Maine’s Future. It’s critical that we permanently authorize this program that benefits Mainers broadly —from waterfronts, trails, and for access to open space. We need it back.

