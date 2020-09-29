Social media accounts:

https://www.instagram.com/amyarata/; https://www.facebook.com/AmyArataMaine/

Occupation:

Commercial real estate investor

Education:

Master of science in genetics, bachelor of science in biology

Community Organizations:

Current: East Auburn Baptist Church.

Past: MSAD 15 School Board, New Gloucester Planning Board, New Gloucester Budget Committee, New Gloucester CIP Committee, Auburn Recreation Department coach, Pregnancy Support Group, Homeless Outreach Ministry

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Restoring my old colonial farmhouse and barn, running, reading

Family status:

Married 23 years to Mike Arata, Sons Jake (21), David (18), Stephen (17)

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Appropriations and Financial Affairs; Taxation Committee; Bipartisan Government Oversight Committee; Commission to Study Children’s Mental Health

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

The initial response was appropriate based on the limited information available. However, the reopening process has been too slow in light of new information about the virus and societal costs.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Government spending includes things outside of the proper role of government, and that is where cuts should come from. I do not support raising taxes or budget cuts that reduce necessary health care.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As a Republican, I support individual rights and responsibilities, balanced by compassion. Government power should be limited to functions that only government can perform efficiently and fairly.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The shutdown has a devastating impact on the next generation’s career, social and intellectual growth. We need to consider the full societal cost of the shutdown and take a more balanced approach.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I believe that civility must begin with me, with cooperation over ego so I can best serve. Every bill I sponsored had a Democrat co-sponsor, and I’ve worked with Democrats on many important issues.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

My experience in science and with state and local budgets gives me distinctive insight into the health and financial issues we face with COVID-19. I hope to be a logical, pragmatic voice of reason.

