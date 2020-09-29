Social media accounts:

website, BettyannSheatsForMaine.com; campaign Facebook, Re-elect Bettyann Sheats for Maine; legislative Facebook, Bettyann Sheats Maine House

Occupation:

Small business owner, Finishing Touches Shower Doors

Education:

Graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point

Community Organizations:

Chair, Auburn Lewiston Airport Board; Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church, Auburn; Saint Mary’s Nutrition Center volunteer; American Legion Post 31; LA Metro Chamber of Commerce

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Skiing or gardening, depending on the season

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: 3 (finishing my 4th)

Committee assignments (if elected):

I currently serve on the Transportation Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Maine’s swift action early on kept our cases low, allowing us to reopen deliberately and more quickly than other states. We have been able to stay open sending kids to school. It also saved lives.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

We had a surplus budget before COVID-19. We need targeted investments to get our economy fully back and restore our revenues. No cuts to education, just hurts property taxes. No income tax increase

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I haven’t given that much thought. I have been more concerned with how the party has helped my fellow Mainers. I am a Christian, an American, a Mainer, and a Democrat, in that order.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

My son tells me it is climate change. Social Security is meaningless to him if he will just be trying to survive extreme weather, food shortages from droughts, civil wars from mass human migration . . .

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I’m part of a rivalry bigger than R vs D. I’m part of Army vs Navy. But when the mission starts, the services pull together as Americans. I stress to legislators we must pull together to serve .

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I serve on the Transportation Working Group for the Climate Council. I am excited to see some great recommendations put into action that help rural and denser areas of Maine both.

