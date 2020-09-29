Social media accounts

Occupation:

Dawson Interiors

Education:

Bachelor of science in nursing

Community Organizations:

I am very active in our church, East Auburn Baptist Church. I especially enjoy participating in the Christmas and Easter productions, Operation Christmas Child, and various small groups.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I am a runner, and have had a love of reading since a very young age. I am a DIY enthusiast, and turned my longtime hobby of interior decorating into a business (Dawson Interiors) in 2018.

Family status:

My husband, John, and I will celebrate our 15th wedding anniversary this October, and have five children, both biological and adopted, ranging in age from 4 to 18.

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

Health and Human Services Committee.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Individuals and businesses need freedom to implement precautions appropriate to their particular circumstances. That said, several policies enacted during COVID could improve health care long-term.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

It’s crucial to distinguish needs from wants. As a highly taxed state, we need to pass legislation that says Maine is open for business, and encourages our entrepreneurs to stay in Maine.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As a Republican, nurse, and business owner, I will utilize compassion and fiscal responsibility to help balance our state budget without digging further into the pockets of Maine people.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

We need to foster economic growth and encourage the next generation to stay in Maine instead of looking to greener pastures, especially as many small businesses have closed permanently during COVID.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I look past the designation of “R” or “D” to the merits of the legislation, and will work with colleagues on both sides of the aisle. Good policy that benefits Maine people shouldn’t be politicized.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

I will bring greater transparency to our government, and ensure that all of my constituents have a seat at the table. I will put Maine people before politics, and give the disenfranchised a voice.

