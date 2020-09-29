The Biddeford community is mourning the death of one the key men that shaped the high school athletic department.

Don Wilson, Biddeford High’s athletic director for 23 years until his retirement in 2006, died Monday. Wilson, 73, was known for his outgoing personality and overseeing the growth of an athletic department that added six varsity sports during his tenure.

“The Biddeford school community is extremely saddened to lose such a beloved legacy,” said Superintendent of Schools Jeremy Ray in a press release. “Don is the epitome of Tiger Pride and left a significant impact on all individuals he encountered. He knew everyone and prided himself in knowing their athletic stats without prompting. His memory was ironclad and he gave the Biddeford youth in this community the opportunity to excel inside and outside of the classroom.”

Wilson, a graduate of St. Louis High in Biddeford, started a 37-year career at Biddeford High School in 1970, just a few months after graduating from the University of Southern Maine. He was also an industrial arts teacher, multi-sport coach and assistant principal in the Biddeford system.

“You can’t think of Biddeford without thinking of Don,” said Scott Descoteaux, a 1992 graduate of the high school, a former head football coach and the current Biddeford Middle School principal, in the press release. “As far as I’m concerned, he is one of the forefathers of Biddeford. This community’s character and strength rests on the shoulders of giants like Don, Mike Landry, Ron Cote.”

Cote was freshman at St. Louis High when Wilson was a senior. The two became lifelong friends.

Cote and Wilson were both assistant coaches on the football staff of the late Mike Landry. When Wilson became athletic director, Cote said their relationship never changed even as Cote was the head boys’ basketball and baseball coach, and later the girls’ basketball coach.

“He remained the same type of person that he was,” said Cote. “He was still a friend to all of us, all the coaches. He did make sure that all sports were treated the same at Biddeford, both boys’ and girls’. But he was still a friend to Mike Landry, myself, Ron Ouellette, all the coaches.

“He tried to make everything equal, not just treating football or basketball or baseball differently. And I thought he did a good job with that and every coach at Biddeford appreciated that, that they were all treated with respect. And he tried to make every event, whether it was a track meet or a wrestling match or a basketball game, he was there. He was just a great supporter.”

Wilson was known for his smiles, his laughter and his social skills.

“His whole life was social,” said Cote. “If he didn’t know you, he would go up and introduce himself and get to know you. And he might know who your uncle was, or some other relative. He was like that, very social. It’s just a tough loss for the community of Biddeford.”

Cote said he last saw Wilson about three weeks ago and spoke to him last week.

“It’s just a sad loss for everyone,” said Cote. “He was so personable in the whole community. Even though he was out of the school system, he was still a big supporter of it.”

Wilson continued to find ways to connect with Biddeford athletics after retirement as an assistant coach and with the greater community by taking on a variety of part-time jobs, said Dennis Walton, who replaced Wilson as Biddeford High athletic director.

“I don’t think he could completely go. He wasn’t the sort of guy to retire and sit at home and watch reruns,” Walton said. “That wasn’t his personality. He had to be with people, he had to act. He had a memory that was second to none. He would remember a student from 25 years ago and would know where they sat in class and a story about them.”

After retiring as the athletic director, Wilson helped coach the middle school football teams for 10 years, and spent a year with the freshman squad in 2017 and was a volunteer varsity assistant in 2019 in what would turn out to be Brian Curit’s 20th and final season.

“I didn’t do anything (in the fall of 2018) and I really missed it,” Wilson said last October. “Anyway, I talked to Brian and said, I’d love to be back.”

Wilson was a mentor and advisor to many involved in high school athletics across the state.

“Don Wilson is the reason I aspired to become the athletic director,” Walton said. “He did such a great job, he loved what he did. I was a classroom teacher and pursuing a master’s and not really sure where I wanted to go with it. The closer I got to achieving it, I was so impressed by the way he did things and I said, ‘that’s what I want to do.’

“He was a very dynamic personality, the most sociable person. Don was a difficult man to forget once you met him,” Walton added. “It’s been what, nearly 15 years, since I became the athletic director and people will still mistakenly call me Don Wilson … that speaks to type of person he was.”

Rich Drummond, the athletic director at Windham High, said Wilson was a mentor to him when he began his career as athletic director at Noble High in 1999.

“You have those people who impact you early in your career,” said Drummond. “Don was one of the first people that I interacted with as a professional or a colleague. I would reach out to him often. I think he’s responsible for kind of tutoring and mentoring many, many people.”

Drummond said he and his wife lived in Biddeford at the time of his hiring at Noble and got to know Wilson and his wife Peggy socially as well.

“I had lot of interactions with Mr. Wilson, professional and personally. He was a wonderful person. This is an extremely difficult day.”

Wilson was inducted into the Biddeford Hall of Honor in 2015. He was instrumental in the development of the city’s Waterhouse Field, including securing lights for the return of night football in 1985. Wilson played a major role in the installation of bleachers in 1985 and 1989, and assisted in the fundraising efforts for the renovation in 2018. Wilson also was key in bringing the Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl game to Waterhouse Field.

Staff writer Mike Lowe contributed to this story.

