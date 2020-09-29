Arrests

Androscoggin County

• Stacie Biddle, 38, of Portland, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 3:13 p.m. Tuesday at the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s Office.

Auburn

• Leon Hunt, 40, of Auburn, on charges of tampering with a witness, violating conditions of release, criminal mischief, theft by unauthorized taking and operating under the influence of intoxication, 3:47 p.m. Tuesday at Pleasant Street.

• Stephen Braithwaite, 35, of Lewiston, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 5:59 p.m. Tuesday at 252 Blake St.

Lewiston

• Isar Coleman, 37, of Lewiston, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 3:47 a.m. Tuesday at 92 Oak St.

• Maxie Jenkins, 20, of Lewiston, on an outstanding warrant for violation of bail conditions, 4:15 p.m. Tuesday at 43 West Bates St.

Accidents

Auburn

• A vehicle driven by Lucie Y. Summers, 70, of Auburn struck the side of a vehicle driven by Geraldine Lunt, 84, of Auburn at 12:53 p.m. Friday at Main and Academy streets. Summers’ 2015 Kia and Lunt’s 2008 Nissan were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Destinie S. Brown, 21, of Auburn struck a vehicle driven by Erin G. Anderson, 17, of Auburn at 1:21 p.m. Monday at Stevens Mill Road and Court Street. Brown’s 2019 Subaru and the 2013 Dodge driven by Anderson and owned by Jeffrey Lapointe of Auburn were towed.

• A vehicle driven by Paige M. Morin, 23, of Auburn backed into an illegally parked vehicle owned by Daniel P. McCormick, 61, of Turner at 1:32 p.m. Monday on Turner Street. Morin’s 2008 Jeep and McCormick’s 2009 Mercury received functional damage.

