Trump’s refusals to commit to a peaceful transfer of power are proof of his disdain for our Constitution. They provide even more reasons why he is unfit for office.

He hasn’t accomplished much except to create an immense workload for the next administration and Congress, including: strengthening the Hatch Act, better protecting inspectors general, passing vastly stronger conflict of interest laws (to include the president), curtailing rampant presidential abuse of political appointment authority, restoring environmental protections, etc., etc., etc.

President Truman once said: “The country has to awaken every now and then to the fact that the people are responsible for the government they get, and when they elect a man to the presidency who doesn’t take care of the job, they’ve got nobody to blame but themselves.”

We can and must correct that mistake on Nov. 3. Vote.

Richard Whiting, Auburn

« Previous