I support Bettyann Sheats for reelection on Nov. 3.

Bettyann exemplifies what I think is important as a Maine voter: her accessibility, her business sense as a small business owner and her commitment to looking out for what’s best for our community.

In these trying times, experience is what is needed in Augusta, and Bettyann has shown she has what it takes to represent us as a capable legislator. Her military service and two terms she’s already served in the Maine House of Representatives make her the best choice for the job.

I will vote Bettyann Sheats on Election Day.

Scott Currie, Auburn