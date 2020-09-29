JAY — The parish social ministry program at St. Rose of Lima Parish in Jay and St. Joseph Parish in Farmington has received praise for bettering the lives of area residents. On Saturday, Oct. 3, a new chapter will begin when the St. Rose Thrift Store opens its doors from 8 a.m. to noon. The store is located on the second floor of the parish hall, with access to the store provided through the Horan Street entrance.

“This will significantly increase the capacity of parish social ministry and the parish as a whole,” said Fr. Paul Dumais, pastor of both St. Rose of Lima and St. Joseph. “We are following the example of two nearby Catholic parishes in Madison and Bingham that have also created successful thrift stores as part of their ministry.”

The store will serve as an efficient and organized source of clothing and household goods at reasonably low prices.

“By collecting and reselling used clothes and goods, we are stewarding material resources, ‘clothing the naked,’ one of the seven corporal works of mercy, and helping families and individuals to stretch their hard-earned dollars a little further,” said Dumais.

People of all ages are encouraged to visit the store. Staff and volunteers will be able to draw from thrift store stock in order to supply items free to families in need or in cases of emergency. Items which remain unsold after several weeks will be made available free.

Volunteers are needed for accepting donations, sorting and shelving items, and running the cash register. To volunteer, contact Stephanie Crowe at 207-897-2173, ext. 1203.

Donations are welcome. The store is accepting lightly used clothes, shoes, small household items and tools, but is not accepting books, CDs, electronics or toys at this time. For furniture donations, call Stephanie at the number above.

For more information, contact St. Rose of Lima Parish at 207-897-2173.

