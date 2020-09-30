FARMINGTON — A certification course in erosion control practices will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Hippach Field, 12884 Main St., hosted by the Franklin County Soil & Water Conservation District.

Registration and introductions will occur at the grandstand. Social distancing of six feet will be practiced and mask-wearing is encouraged. Participants may be subject to other COVID-19 precautions to ensure the training can be held safely in person.

Due to class size restrictions, priority will be given to those seeking new certification. Those seeking recertification have been given an extra year until expiration. Class will be held outdoors, rain or shine, and participants should dress accordingly. A moderate amount of walking will be necessary.

The eight-hour course qualifies individuals to become a contractor certified in erosion and sedimentation control practices by the department. Participants will learn why erosion control practices are important, be exposed to the principles of erosion and sedimentation, learn how to properly install and maintain erosion control practices.

The course is of primary interest to contractors but could also be helpful to municipal code enforcement officers, consultants, engineers and public works employees. Preregister by calling 207-212-6109 for a registration form.