Bettyann Sheats, representative for House District 20 (Auburn and part of Minot), has worked diligently on climate change. Maine is severely threatened by rising seas, warming temperatures and drought, and will suffer increased forest wildfires (forests are 89% of Maine’s land). Rising ocean levels threaten tremendous damage to our coastal communities.

Bettyann has worked consistently to assure food safety for our children, regulating PFAS (Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl) and other pollutants. Proper regulation is critically important to prevent either ignorance of science or greed from damaging all of us.

Bettyann has earned a 100% endorsement from the Maine Conservation Voters. Her opponent, Laurel Libby, generally opposes regulation.

Bettyann is a West Point graduate, and served the Army as a helicopter pilot for seven years. She has run a successful business for several years. She has earned my support, and deserves others as well.

Jim Wellehan, Auburn