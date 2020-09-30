A moose has been wandering around Scarborough and South Portland for the past two days, and on Wednesday morning was on the campus of Southern Maine Community College where security and police were on site to keep people away from the animal.

It had been spotted in Scarborough on the municipal campus on Tuesday, according to the Scarborough Police Department’s Facebook page.

On Tuesday night, South Portland police posted on social media that the moose was spotted wandering the Crestview and Highland Avenue area and was on the grounds of the South Portland Public Works facility having entered by way of the Greenbelt trail. The post also said that later that evening it was seen going into the woods toward Sawyer Road in Cape Elizabeth. Police warned that humans and pets approaching the animal could trigger aggression.

On Wednesday morning, the department shared another post with a photo of the moose on Willard Beach near the campus of Southern Maine Community College. The post pleaded for onlookers to give the moose the space it needs and said that officers were on the scene to help ensure this.

After making its way over much of the campus, the moose finally chose a spot across from the student center by a dormitory to lay down and rest. A small crowd of onlookers had gathered to observe and students arriving for class were re-routed to give the animal space.

Lt. Todd Bernard of the South Portland Police Department said that police are blocking traffic and keeping people away until the moose gets back to a less urban area where it’s safer. The department is also in touch with the Maine Warden Service and a Maine wildlife biologist. “They’re consulting with each other and us.”

When asked if it’s possible the moose will have to be tranquilized and physically moved, Bernard said “hopefully it won’t come to that.”

« Previous

filed under: