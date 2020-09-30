LEWISTON – Jeannine M. Roy, of Lewiston passed away peacefully on Sept. 19, 2020 with her granddaughter by her side. Jeannine was born on May 7, 1935 in St. Prosper, Dorchester, Canada to Arthur and Yvonne Huard Gemme.

Jeannine worked for many years at Falcon Shoe and retired from there when it was Globe.

Survivors include her granddaughter, Jennifer Dube and husband Kevin; her three great-granddaughters, Raven Rossignol, Paige Rossignol and Leightyn Dube; brothers, Lionel and wife Irene Gemme of Southwick, Mass., Mark Gemme and wife Joan of Lisbon, and sister Ginette Rioux and husband Antonio of Lewiston, sister-in-law, Pauline Gemme; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son Norman Roy and his wife Theresa; her parents; and brothers, Paul and Rene Gemme and a sister Normande Delisle and husband Leo.

Many thanks to the staff at Central Maine Medical Center and Auburn Hospice for their wonderful compassion.

A Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 11 a.m. At the Chapel at St. Peter Cemetery, Switzerland Road, Lewiston. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.