CONWAY, S.C. – Eva Katherine Lundstrom, 86, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., moved on to join her Lord on August 31, 2020, at Conway, S.C., after a brief illness. She was interred in the Blue Hill Cemetery in Braintree, Mass.

Eva was born in South Waterford, Maine, on September 8, 1933, the youngest of five children of Nils Henning “Henry” Lundstrom and Anna Sophia (Tervo) Lundstrom. She was raised on Deer Hill in Waterford and Harrison Village. She was educated in Harrison schools and graduated from Bridgton Academy. As a freshman there, she was crowned Winter Carnival Queen.

Eva’s father had emigrated from the village of Eriksdal, near Sundsvall, Sweden. He found work first in Duluth, Minn., and a few years later, he became a timber boss for a gold mine in Timmins, Ontario, Canada. There Henry met Eva’s mother, Anna (Tervo) Lundstrom, who had been born in Sotkamo, Finland. Eva’s parents, her brother Lawrence and her sister May relocated from Timmins to Deer Hill in South Waterford in 1923, and Eva was born there ten years later.

As an adult, Eva lived in Boston and later in communities south of Boston, where she raised a blended family. Surviving the tragic loss of three children in a house fire, she moved on from being a mother, stepmother, and housewife to become a district training manager for New England Telephone company. Eva settled for a time in New Hampshire, then returned to Maine, and after a heavy early-May snowstorm, decided it was time to move to Florida. She spent most of her retirement in Bradenton, Lehigh Acres, and Naples, Florida. In recent years she lived with a niece in So. Carolina.

Before retiring in the south, she was an active member and officer of the Finnish-American Heritage Society of Maine and the Harrison Historical Society. Eva researched her family history, made trips to her mother’s birthplace in Sotkamo, Finland, and visited relatives in Kuhmo, Finland. She was accompanied to Finland by her cousin, Lillian (Jokinen) Norman, who was raised on Temple Hill in Waterford, and later with her husband, Malcolm Bean, raised on Mill Hill In Waterford.

Eva’s passing follows her three young and lovely children, Brian, Marcia, and Thomas. She was also pre-deceased by her parents, her brother Lawrence and her three sisters, May Seilonen, Marianna Preble, and Ruth Mattson, her ex-spouses Edward Burkett of Boston, Mass., and Malcolm Bean of So. Waterford. She is survived by her stepson Edward Burkett Jr., wife Diane (Williams), and their family of Naples, Fla. Several nieces and nephews also remain in Maine, Connecticut, South Carolina, California, and Oregon.