President Trump entered politics from a competitive, rough and tumble business world. That conditioned his personality, which may offend some voters. He has been able to accomplish a considerable amount in spite of constant Democrat opposition. He remains undeterred.

I admire his law and order actions which are in contrast with the weak Democrat-led cities and states that allow mob destruction and looting of private property disguised as “peaceful demonstrations.” He has been personally charitable to needy people.

I recently read a degrading letter from a liberal about our president. It contained lies and unproven rumors and allegations, some of which were quite old. It gave no credit to him for the defense of our country or the economy (jobs) now recovering after the viral damage. He had addressed our virus situation only with the advice of scientific experts, not his own.

He deserves our vote.

Thomas Shields, Auburn