A tractor trailer rolled over Wednesday morning north of the Auburn exit on Interstate 95. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal

AUBURN — A tractor trailer rolled over Wednesday morning  in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 near mile marker 77, according to the Maine Turnpike Authority.

auburn maine
