Join Treat Memorial Library’s all ages book challenge Fall Into Books! Every book you read from September 1 to December 1 enters you in a drawing for a book prize. We have picture books, middle grade books, young adult books, and adult fiction to give away! Track your reading online at treat.beanstack.org or call the library and we will make an entry in the drawing for you.

We have unfortunately had to remove the planter in front of the library due to it contributing to flooding in the building. Thank you to the highway crew for its removal. Thank you also to John Beaudoin and our volunteer gardeners for keeping the garden so beautiful all these years.

Thank you to Dean Knapp for the repairs to our book drop. You will notice the next time you drop off your books that it has been spruced up! Thanks to Dean for his time, effort, and materials.

Missing travel? Take a journey in your imagination with our Armchair Traveler Game on Facebook every Tuesday at 1 p.m. We give you the continent, date, compass direction, and weather. The rest of the journey is yours to decide!

Online Story Time is every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. Every week we will share some of our favorite picture books, rhymes, and songs!

Our Halloween Spooktacular will be a live stream on Facebook this year. Tune in on October 28 at 10:30 a.m. for spooky stories and songs to celebrate the Halloween season!

Need some book recommendations? Join us on Facebook Saturday, October 10 and Saturday, October 24 at noon for Bonkers for Books. Check out what’s new in our catalog and which books we are loving lately!

Try out some festive, wearable Halloween crafts this month with DIY Style Thursdays on Facebook at 4 p.m. Learn to make one of a kind, creepy fashion accessories!

Treat Memorial library would like to remind our patrons that we are open for browsing and computer use by appointment only Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Everyone must comply with safety guidelines. We also have curbside service Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Log into your account, reserve available items, and we will call you to make an appointment for pick up. You may also call the library to reserve. Please call 897-3631 for more information.

Any questions or for more information, please call the Library at 897-3631.

that you are able to log in to your own account and access the 3M Cloud Library through our online catalog at https://treat.biblionix.com/atoz/catalog/ While you are there, click on “See what’s hot” for a list of ALL the new items. Follow us on Facebook for any new developments.

