WILTON — Every Halloween, the town of Wilton vets those interested in handing out candy by marking ahead of time, safe, participating houses and by organizing the Trunk or Treat event in which vetted participants hand out candy from decorated vehicles.

“Every year, we’ve been doing the Trick or Trunk program,” Wilton Chief of Police Heidi Wilcox said in a phone interview. “So I go door to door, and I know who’s at each house so that I can say those people are safe for you to bring your kiddos to and that those people want to participate. So I’ve been doing the same for Trick or Trunk.”

This year with the coronavirus pandemic, the town will not be promoting door-to-door trick or treating, but instead focus on the Trunk or Treat which has been modified to meet Maine’s Center for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. Volunteers that will be handing out candy must be spaced 20 feet apart and wear gloves and masks.

No foot traffic will be permitted from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on October 31, through the designated zone on Main Street which begins at Food City and ends at The New Great Wall. Children must remain in their vehicles which will form a slow-moving procession as people hand out candy.

“The idea is they come through and then they’ll come right out. At a time, there could be between 15 and 20 vehicles safely within that stretch, but it’s going to be a flowing circumstance so they’ll all come and pass through, and that is if we have enough people step up that want to hand out candy and do that,” Wilcox said.

As of Friday, September 25, Wilcox said there were two people signed up to hand out candy. Employees from Wilton’s Public Safety Department which includes the police and fire departments will also be present to hand out candy, but Wilcox said they need more volunteers.

So far feedback from residents has varied, Wilcox said, with some complaining about the glove requirement for volunteers while others have voiced concerns regarding the safety of the overall event.

“I put it out there and then we’ll see what the public would like it to be,” Wilcox said, regarding community engagement.

While Wilton has posted the event on its Facebook and website, parks and recreation departments in surrounding towns such as Jay and Farmington are still deliberating how to approach trick or treating. Wilcox said that Wilton’s Trunk or Treat is open to non-residents as well.

While there is not currently an alternative for children that do not have a vehicle for participation, Wilcox said that arrangements could be made for dropping off candy to those that were not able to attend.

“We’ll try to make some arrangement to get the kiddos something,” Wilcox said.

Wilcox stressed that the priority of Trunk or Treat is to provide as safe as a space as possible and to offer children a fun event when so much has been canceled during the pandemic.

Those interested in donating volunteer time or making contributions towards Trunk or Treat can contact the Wilton Town Office at (207) 645-4961.

