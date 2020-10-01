NORWAY — Parishioners and community members are encouraged to support a program that will help provide shoe boxes full of gifts to mission children in South America who have never received Christmas presents before.

“Box of Joy” invites generosity through boxes filled with small toys, school supplies, and hygiene items.

To participate, individuals and families fill a shoe box or boxes with gifts and mark the box for a boy or a girl and the approximate age. Boxes can be picked up at the following locations of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish and St. Joseph Parish:

• St. Catherine of Sienna Church, 32 Paris Street, Norway

• Our Lady of Ransom Church, 117 Elm Street, Mechanic Falls

• St. Joseph Church, 225 South High Street, Bridgton

• St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 857 Main Street, Fryeburg

Then, simply drop off the box at any of the worship sites by November 1. In addition to the box, a check for $9 made out to Cross Catholic Outreach should be included in the box to help cover shipping expenses.

Thanks to Cross Catholic Outreach, all the boxes will be delivered to children in need living in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and Guatemala to spread joy and mercy at Christmas time. A list of recommended gifts as well as a list of what cannot be sent appear on the website of Cross Catholic Outreach (www.crosscatholic.org/boxofjoy), which oversees nearly 300 service projects in 36 countries worldwide. Items should be new or like new, and should not include liquids, food, or anything related to violence.

For more information, contact Tricia at [email protected]

