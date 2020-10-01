Social media accounts:

Website, ScullyforHouse.com; Facebook, Pat Scully for State Representative

Occupation:

Retired attorney and law firm CEO

Education:

JD from UMaine School of Law, BA from Dartmouth College

Community Organizations:

I am an active volunteer with the Crosswalk Community Outreach, the local food bank serving five towns in the Lake Region. I am on the board of the University of Maine Law School Foundation. I am also on the board of Snowlion Repertory Theatre. I have previously served on the boards of the Tedford Shelter, the Natural Resources Council of Maine and the Maine State Music Theatre.

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I like to hike, ski, bike, boat, ice skate and generally spend time outdoors. I have also been very active in musical theater, appearing in many musicals and plays over the past 15 years.

Family status:

Married to Tory Ryden

Years in the Legislature: None

Committee assignments (if elected):

If elected I would like to serve on Education, on Utilities and on the Health and Human Services Committees

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am generally satisfied with the state’s response. I think the state took the pandemic very seriously and based its decisions on the best available science, and our cases and deaths support that.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I am not in favor of tax increases during a pandemic and the associated economic disaster. We will need to make some very painful cuts in expenses. This will require prioritizing key state functions

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align to the larger goals of that party?

I am running as an independent. I want to work across the aisle and try to build consensus for solutions rather than following the agenda of one party or the other.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

We need to strengthen our education system to adequately prepare our students for the jobs of the future. And government must work closely with business to facilitate the creation of new good jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes, the political bickering is out of control and does not serve the public interest. I am running a positive campaign. I support having candidates make their pitches personally and not by others.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

To strengthen our schools and community colleges and to engage business and industry with schools to provide the kind of training that will lead to good paying jobs. Young people need more good jobs.

