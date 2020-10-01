Social media accounts:



Occupation:

Retired chief financial officer

Education:

Bachelor of business administration, Babson College

Community Organizations:

Board treasurer, Tri County Mental Health; Lakes Region Community Health Committee; chairman, Harrison Broadband Advisory Committee; SCORE

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Working part-time accounting, spending family time and volunteering at the Harrison Food Bank

Family status:

Married 30 years in October, 8 children and 7 grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: 2

Committee assignments (if elected):

Currently on State and Local Government Committee

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Overall, the state has done very well dealing with COVID. I would require state departments to prepare emergency contingency plans and report those plans to the Legislature.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

A temporary 10% cut in government expenses. Increased funding from the federal government, small business expansion, create jobs, use the Rainy Day Fund and, if needed, increase the sales tax.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

As an independent (unenrolled), I am not beholden to organized party goals. I try to represent the principles of my constituents and balance the needs of people by practicing fiscal responsibility.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The most pressing matters include access to affordable higher education and incentives to keep them in Maine with good paying jobs and opportunities. Maintaining “the way life should be” culture.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

As an independent, I will work to seek resolutions with “both sides” of the aisle by proposing compromises as needed. It requires working with open-minded solution-driven people.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Address broadband services state-wide and vastly improve our quality and access for education, telehealth, health care access,

working from home, senior isolation and business expansion.

