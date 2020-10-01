OXFORD — For 40 years, The Progress Center has provided supportive services to adults, children and their families living with disabilities. Today, we serve more than 450 adults and children through a wide variety of residential, community support, and case management services that are carefully individualized to help intellectually and/or developmentally disabled individuals maintain and improve their physical, mental, social and emotional well-being.

The Progress center offers a wide variety of services for all ages, but Targeted Case Management provides case management to children and adolescents (birth to 20 years) with emotional disturbances, behavioral disorders, mental illness and/or intellectual disabilities. The Progress Center contracts with the Department of Children’s Behavioral Health Services to provide this service, which is defined in the Maine Care Manual section 13. Services that are included with TCM but are not limited to: developing and maintaining a comprehensive service plan, information, referral, support, advocacy coordination of services.

The Progress Center Provides case management services to children and families living with developmental, intellectual, or behavioral challenges across Western and Southern Maine. With 40 years of experience we’re confident that we can provide the support needed to meet your family’s goals.

Our plans of care focus on the child’s areas of strengths, interests, abilities, and goals to help them live full lives. Case Managers will monitor, problem solve, advocate, and work in cooperation with other series providers in the child’s life. Your child is unique, shouldn’t their plan of care be too?

If you think that your child or adolescent could use some of the services offered by TPC’s Target Case Management service’s head to https://progresscentermaine.org/programs-and-services/case-management/childrens-case-management/

