BRIDGTON — Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club President Julie Forbes contracted polio at age 2. Although she dreamed of being a cheerleader as a youngster, academics would become her strength. Lengthy hospitalizations were normal in her early years. But she was one of the lucky ones having found relief from and then studied homeopathy and other natural medicines. Today she is a successful DN, Doctor of Naturopathic medicine, in Bridgton. When the President of the Portland Sunrise Rotary Club, a polio survivor herself, suggested their clubs collaborate to support a polio fundraiser, Julie was on board.

A little background on Polio in the world. The best way to prevent polio is by vaccination. Rotary has been working to eradicate polio for more than 30 years having reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent and immunized more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. Every dollar Rotary raises in this effort is matched 2-to-1 by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Only 2 countries in the world have reported new cases in the past year. With the finish line in sight, you can do your part to help provide life-saving immunizations, state-of-the-art disease monitoring, and proven medical treatment to bring an end to polio once and for all.

“This is the plan,” remarked Julie. “We hope folks will be able to support it in a small or a large way. Our project is smaller, more local, sustainable and beautiful. The Club wants to involve as many people in the lakes region as possible. Immediately stepping up was Bridgton Hospital, our Club’s first corporate club member. Peter Wright, CEO and long-time Rotarian, will host an event on Saturday, October 24, World Polio Day. The event will be highlighted by the planting of 2500 crocus bulbs into the form of the Rotary wheel. More details on the event will be announced later.”

Julie pointed out that you can be involved in this fight against polio and this beautiful display of Spring flowers by purchasing one or more packages of 25 purple crocus bulbs from the Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club. This purchase is available to individuals, families, groups and organizations. All proceeds will be donated to Rotary International’s Polio Plus program. Purple has long been the color of polio awareness due to the practice of dying a child’s finger purple when they have received their vaccine booster. Thanks to a generous 2:1 matching pledge from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, every $10 contribution becomes $30, multiplying the impact. Checks can be made out to Bridgton Rotary Foundation and mailed to Bridgton Rotary, PO Box 845, Bridgton, ME 04009. Please note the check is for the Polio Project. For questions or more information, you may contact Julie Forbes at [email protected] Thank you in advance for your support. Together we will End Polio.

filed under: