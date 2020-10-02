TURNER — Lewiston’s offense descended on Leavitt like the creeping fog that blanketed the field during Friday night’s girls soccer game.

The Hornets were leading 1-0 before the Blue Devils found their footing and reeled off four goals to disappear into the mist with a 4-1 victory.

Lewiston coach Jeff Akerley had a pretty good explanation for his Devils’ four-goal outburst.

“It is our first game of the season and so I think the girls were nervous,” Akerley said. “Honestly, we haven’t played on grass in a very long time. We are used to practicing and playing on turf. The grass is tall. It is wet. I think it was taking a bit for them to get used to playing to the conditions.

“But, yeah, the second half, we came out. We talked at halftime, made some adjustments. The girls did a good job following up on those adjustments. It is pleasant to see.”

What made the Blue Devils’ night more pleasant was the offensive exploits of forwards Brie Dube and Charlotte Cloutier.

Dube scored Lewiston’s first goal without assistance and collected three assists on the next three goals.

“I feel like after we scored that first goal … I feel like it gave everyone a little bit of motivation, and we started making plays and moving the ball well, and that helped us a lot,” Dube, a senior, said. “We just started to figure it out (in the second half). I am just excited for the season and it was a good start for us.”

Cloutier, a junior, scored her first of two goals right after Dube put Lewiston on the scoreboard.

“I was just there at the right time,” Cloutier said. “Teammates made the right passes. I was just there to finish them.

“We just showed up (in the second half). Apparently, the first half we wanted to keep everyone on the edge of their seats, and in the second half, we came right on out. It just feels great to get back out and play soccer again.”

Lilly Gish scored the Devils’ third goal before Cloutier topped off the lead with her second goal.

Despite Lewiston’s efforts on offense, the Hornets defense held their ground and eventually snuck in a goal to take a 1-0 lead with 7:43 left in the first half. Senior midfielder Eme Bowie popped in the first goal of the game on an assist by senior striker Alison Noniewicz.

“We had a week away, out of the COVID-19 caution, and so we only had that one practice,” Leavitt coach Chris Cifelli said. “Really thrilled at the energy level that came out. We practiced yesterday, and that was the first time in a week. We are kind of young. We have seven seniors, and we are kind of young at the same time.

“The second half, I think they did control it, but in the second half, there was about a 10-minute spurt and we were really flat and they took advantage of it. After that, it kind of went back to being kind of even. We went back to having a pretty good soccer game.”

