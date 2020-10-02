LISBON — Loreesa Potvin had a goal and an assist to lead the Lisbon to a 2-1 field hockey victory over Madison on Friday.

Haley Tuplin added a goal and Emily Libby an assist for the Greyhounds.

Kylie Rolfe scored for Hall-Dale off an assist by Emma Sowe.

Maria Levesque made eight saves for Lisbon, while Kelsey Cormier made four saves for the Bulldogs.

OAK HILL 5, BOOTHBAY 1: Adelle Surette had a hat trick and an assist to pace the Raiders to a 5-1 victory over the Seahawks in an MVC contest in Boothbay Harbor.

Surette’s third goal tied was the 52nd of her career, which ties Kylee Veilleux for the school record.

Cassie Steckino had a goal and an assist, and Lilly Coburn also scored for Oak Hill.

Avery Barter scored Boothbay’s lone goal.

Nat Moody, Sierra Lane and Kiera Levesque combined to make seven saves for the Raiders, while Jaelyn Crocker made 30 saves for Boothbay.

BOYS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 5, CARRABEC 0: MCam Walters scored three goals and added an assist as the Roadrunners (2-0) defeated the Cobras (0-2) in Salem.

Kenyon Pillsbury and Morgan Thibodeau each added a goal to round Mt. Abram’s scoring. Ian Allen made one save on one shot to earn the shutout.

Adam Lawrence made 17 saves on 22 shots for Carrabec.

GREELY 5, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Lucas Goettel had three first-half goals to lead the Rangers (1-1) over the Patriots (1-2) at Gray.

MacClain Madore and Christopher Williams each added a goal for the Rangers. Gianluca Duina made 10 saves for the shutout.

GIRLS SOCCER

MT. ABRAM 4, MADISON 0: Charlotte Mitchell scored a hat trick to pace the Roadrunners to a 4-0 victory over the Bulldogs in a MVC girls soccer game.

Madison Phelps had a goal and an assist while Alice MacKay had an assist for Mt. Abram.

Emily Kidd made two saves for the shutout while Susannah Curtis made nine saves for Madison.

GOLF

MONMOUTH 5, OAK HILL 2: The Mustangs came away with a 5-2 victory in an MVC match against the Raiders.

Averi Beaudoin (46), Kyle Clavet (53) and Corbin Eldridge (51) each won their match play matches for Monmouth. The Mustangs’ No. 1 player, Abby Flannagan, was the low medalist, shooting a 44, but lost her match to Jamison Bergeron (46), who won 2-up.

Also winning for the Raiders was Tiger Hopkins (56).

LEAVITT 7, LEWISTON 2: Morghan Dutil was the low medalist, shooting a 38 to help the Hornets to a 7-2 victory over Lewiston at Turner Highlands.

Billy Visconti (42), Aidan Lind (45), Noah Carpenter (46) also won for Leavitt.

Winning for Lewiston was Mason Beaudoin (43) and Connor Wolverton (44).

Leavitt also bested Lewiston in team strokes, 171-181.

CROSS COUNTRY

Monmouth duo win four-school meet: Joe Crocker of Monmouth won a MVC race at Lisbon with a time of 18:27.9. Hunter Burkhardt (18:46.8) of Lisbon finished second followed by Joshua Gosselin of Oak Hill 19:01.7.

Jeffrey Warnock (20:18.6) was Mt. Abram’s top finisher, coming in eighth.

Monmouth (25) won the team event, while Lisbon (54) finished second. Oak Hill (71) squeaked by Mt. Abram (74) for third.

Monmouth had the top four finishers in the girls race, led by Alexa Allen (22:25.1). Holly Hunt (23:07.6) finished second, Allyson Lewis (24:17.3) third and MacKenize Grant (24:38.7) fourth.

Abigail Wilcox (25:27.0) was Mt. Abram’s top finisher, taking fifth, while Naomi Obenhaus (26:51.7) finished seventh for Oak Hill.

Monmouth was the only team that had enough runners to score as a team.

Boys Race

Team Scores

Monmouth 25, Lisbon 54, Oak Hill 71, Mt. Abram 74, Richmond NS.

Individual

1. Joseph Crocker Mon :18:27.9 2. Hunter Burkhardt Lis :18:46.8 3. Joshua Gosselin OH :19:01.7 4. Brosnan Comeau Mon :19:42.5 5. Ben Story Mon :19:46.8 6. Ostin Smith Mon :19:56.4 7. Max Boulet Lis :20:17.7 8. Jeffrey Warnock MTA :20:18.6 9. Hayden Luce Mon :20:59.7 10. Darien Davis Lis :21:13.3 11. Patrick Storer MTA :21:52.9 12. Rilley Greenwood OH :22:27.0 13. Chase Mailhot Lis :22:40.1 14. Alex Wing Mon :23:04.0 15. Ethan Nagle Mon :23:16.8 16. Andrew Robinson MTA :23:20.0 17. Issac Fortin Mon :23:33.2 18. Hayden Mitchell OH :25:04.0 19. Carter Butterfield MTA :25:24.2 20. Sebastian Doyle OH :27:45.6 21. Jared Grant OH :28:38.2 22. Dalton Thurlow MTA :28:42.3 23. Tyler Wescott R :29:56.7 24. Hunter Smith Lis :35:46.8

Girls Race

Team Scores

Monmouth 15, Lisbon NS, Oak Hill NS, Mt. Abram NS, Richmond NS.

Individual

1. Alexa Allen Mon :22:25.1 2. Holly Hunt Mon :23:07.6 3. Allyson Lewis Mon :24:17.3 4. Mackenzie Grant Mon :24:38.7 5. Abigail Wilcox MTA :25:27.0 6. Chloe Dwinal Mon :25:31.6 7. Naomi Obenhaus OH :26:51.7 8. Acadia Rugullies Lis :27:35.5 9. Abby Lucas Lis :28:17.6 10. Madison Chase OH :29:54.9 11. Martha Morrill MTA :31:03.0 12. Saraphin Bechard OH :33:04.5 13. Julia Kronstrand OH :36:32.3 14. Bailey Caraway R :40:32.9 DNF Willow Norton MTA.

