WILTON —Meadow Lanes: Week of September 23. Wednesday Night Ladies:   Teams: Teams: #4 – 14-2, Designs by Darlene – 13-3, Just One More –  9-7, Bowling Belles – 8-8, Mines in the Gutter – 4-12

High Games: Mariah Barden 213; Kay Seefeldt 193; Darlene Tyler 179;  Lynn Chellis 167; Vicky Kinsey  157;  Natasha Richard  150; Katie Dube 142;  Gayle Donahue  135.

High Series: :  Mariah Barden 496; Kay Seefeldt 465; Lynn Chellis 448;  Darlene Tyler  443; Vicky Kinsey  419;  Natasha Richard  379; Katie Dube  365;  Hailee Perkins  343

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Sports
Related Stories
Latest Articles