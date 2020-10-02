WILTON —Meadow Lanes: Week of September 23. Wednesday Night Ladies: Teams: Teams: #4 – 14-2, Designs by Darlene – 13-3, Just One More – 9-7, Bowling Belles – 8-8, Mines in the Gutter – 4-12
High Games: Mariah Barden 213; Kay Seefeldt 193; Darlene Tyler 179; Lynn Chellis 167; Vicky Kinsey 157; Natasha Richard 150; Katie Dube 142; Gayle Donahue 135.
High Series: : Mariah Barden 496; Kay Seefeldt 465; Lynn Chellis 448; Darlene Tyler 443; Vicky Kinsey 419; Natasha Richard 379; Katie Dube 365; Hailee Perkins 343
