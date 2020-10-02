FARMINGTON — Registrations are now being taken for boys and girls grades K – 8. This FREE program will take place on the Farmington Recreation Department Facebook Page and YouTube channel.

Farmington Recreation is excited for the unique opportunity to offer this virtual program. Our goal is to keep children active and engaged in a variety of ways so they can continue to develop and improve their skills in the sports of Soccer and Field Hockey.

Soccer & Field Hockey instructional videos will be made available on Sundays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays through the month of October starting Oct 4 and ending Oct 29.

Sunday: Family/”social pod” practice for Soccer at 10 a.m. and Field Hockey at 11 a.m.

Tuesday: Skill challenges available at 3:30 p.m. (Field Hockey) and 4 p.m. (Soccer). Prizes for weekly winners!

Thursday: Conditioning sessions at 3:30 p.m. (Field Hockey) and 4 p.m. (Soccer)

All videos will include skills and drills that are appropriate for each age group and ability level. The registration form is on the bottom of the flyer and it will be posted on our Farmington Recreation Department Facebook page.

Please mail registrations to: Town of Farmington Parks & Recreation Department, 153 Farmington Falls Rd, Farmington, ME04398. Jersey and medal option available for $15 Registration. Please indicate shirt size and include payment with registration. Jersey Size (Please Circle One) YXS YS YM YL AS AM AL

The Farmington Rec Dept. may occasionally take pictures and/or videos of its program participants for use in print material or electronic methods. You or your child’s participation in this program grants permission for the FRD to use these pictures and/or videos in its marketing and public relations efforts. This is not an RSU 9 sponsored activity, but its information is being distributed through the public schools as a community service. All costs associated with this flyer are paid for by the Farmington Recreation Department.

