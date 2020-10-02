WILTON —Tuesday Night Mixed Winter League, Sept. 22

Men’s High Game scratch: Jeff Fournier 223; Tony White 212; Stephen Adams 187;

Mens High Series scratch: Tony White 615; Jeff Fournier 570; Mike Crandall 520

Mens High Game handicap: Jeff Fournier 275; Mike Crandall 246; Frank Cushman 243;

Mens High Series handicap: Jeff Fournier 726; Mike Crandall 724; Tony White 705

Women High Game scratch: Mariah Barden 200; Peggy Needham 189; Cathy Walton 170;

Women’s High Series scratch: Mariah Barden 586, Peggy Needham 502 Cathy Walton 422

Women’s High Game handicap: Mariah Barden 252; Judy Cubby 242; Cathy Walton 234

Women’s High Series handicap: Mariah Barden 742; Cleo Barker 627; Judy Cubby 625

