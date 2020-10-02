LEWISTON – Claire Lavallee McGraw passed away Monday September 28, 2020, at Marshwood Rehabilitation Center after a long illness. Born January 6, 1938 to Walter Lavallee and Adrienne Clavet Lavallee. Claire grew up in New Auburn, attended local schools and started her career after graduation. She met her soulmate in her twenties and married Roger McGraw on October 17, 1959.

Claire was working for Maine Harness Racing Commission at OTB at the time of her stroke. The family would like to thank the Day family for giving her a lavish retirement party while she was recovering from major surgery.

She enjoyed traveling, eating out, keeping in touch with family and friends. She especially loved “shopping”, anytime, anywhere. Claire was a fierce advocate for animals and found countless homes for cats and dogs, always having pets at home as well.

She will be remembered and missed by her loving husband of 60 years, her cousin Linda who was like a sister to her, extended family from Colorado and many friends whose lives were touched by her infectious smile, generosity, and compassion to all.

Claire is now re-united with her parents, step-mother Josephine (Pare) Lavallee, mother-in-law Juliette McGraw and her baby sister. At the request of the family, there will be no service. Arrangements by Funeral Alternatives, Tampa Street, Lewiston, Maine.

Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

Those wishing to donate in her memory can support GAHS,

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

or charity of your choice.

