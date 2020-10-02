JAY – Virginia “Ginny” Whittemore, 93, a formerly of Rumford and Jay, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Avita of Brunswick where she had resided for the past year. She was born May 5, 1927, in Livermore, the daughter of Walter S. Goding and Elsie M. (Campbell) Goding. She was a 1945 graduate of Jay High School. On January 28, 1950, in Livermore, she married Wallace A. Whittemore. They enjoyed 40 years together before his passing on December 29, 1990. Through the years Ginny worked for the Livermore Falls Advertiser and the Brunswick Times Record as a linotype operator; she later worked as a clerical secretary at Lazarou Motors in Mexico and Bailey Brothers in Livermore Falls, retiring in 1989. She was a member of the Eaton Memorial Methodist Church, the Woman’s Club, Jay-Livermore Falls Senior Citizens, and AARP Wilton Tri-County Chapter. Ginny’s passion in life were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She would provide guidance and support for each of them in whatever way they needed in pivotal times in their lives. Ginny enjoyed traveling with her children. She had visited with them in Italy, Ireland, Canada, Mexico, Bermuda, and all over our great United States. Ginny was also a very active woman. She loved dancing and interacting with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they participated in activities throughout the lives. She mowed her vast acreage in Jay up until 89 years of age, hiked many a mountain and trail in Maine and Utah, and loved to take long walks. She loved her home in Jay across from her childhood home. She and her husband grew tons of vegetables, canning many and cultivating a huge raspberry bed that she and the children labored to harvest. Ginny was a kind, compassionate, generous, gallant and positive person. She was dedicated to her church and participated whole heartedly in their activities. She is survived by her daughters, Susan Lajoie and husband, Donovan, of Acton, Marilyn Reed of Weeks Mills, Kathryn Hollicker and husband, John, of Spruce Head, Laurie Ann Onos and husband, David, of So. Portland, her son Alan D. Whittemore and wife, Xiu, of Limestone; 12 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Wallace, her sister, Barbara Whittemore, and brothers, Robert, Frank, Kenneth and Phillip. Messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A graveside service will be held 12 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, at Fayette Mills Cemetery, Tom Surrey Road, Fayette, Maine. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. The family request that masks are worn and that everyone comply to current regulations of the CDC regarding COVID 19.

If desired contributions may be made to: Alzheimer’s Association,

383 US Route One #2C,

Scarborough, ME 04074.