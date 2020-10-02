The Franklin County Animal Shelter at 550 Industry Road in Farmington is still open by appointment only, from Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. The shelter plans to remain closed to walk-ins for the foreseeable future. Their website for up-to-date information is https://fcanimalshelter.org/ or call 778-2638. At this time, they are able to accept animal surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender an animal is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 or email us at [email protected].

This week they have an extra special, two for the price of one! Not really, but they do have a bonded pair of senior sisters that are looking for a home together, so open your heart and home to these lovely ladies.

Lady and Darling are a bonded pair of shepherd mix sisters who are looking for a furever home together. They are quiet senior girls who enjoy people and love being together. We are estimating that they are between 10 and 12 years of age, and they have been together their whole lives. These girls do great on leash, and enjoy time together in the dog park. Unfortunately we have not seen them interact with cats or children, but they have very laid back personalities, and seem to enjoy a quieter environment.

Adoption Fee: Donation basis.”

Wilbur, Senior, Male: “Hello there. My name is Wilbur. I am a sweet and mellow older gentleman who does occasionally have a little bit of a wild side. I have been known to nip when over stimulated, so I’d like to find a laid back and quiet home that will let me lounge and enjoy my cat naps.”

