Rangeley Public Library has added some new educational resources called STEAM kits for families to borrow. “STEAM” is an acronym for “Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math”. The Library currently has three kits available for borrowing: “Electronics, Coding & Bots”, “Robotics and Coding”, and “Understanding Our Universe”. The electronics kit is designed for students in grade 4 and up, and the robotics and universe kits are aimed at children in preschool up through grade 3. All three kits contain items for hands-on learning such as programmable robots or inflatable models of the planets, as well as a book to go along with the chosen topic.

If a family is interested in borrowing one of these kits, an adult needs to come to the library to sign it out. They are available for two weeks at a time just like other library materials. We hope that Rangeley area families will find these to be a fun way to learn together. If the kits are well-received by the community, we will plan to add more to the collection in the future.