Too often the news is dominated by fear: school shootings, police violence, the pandemic. Recently I asked Sen. Ned Claxton how to give children hope that they can grow up safely into a better world.
He answered that hopefully we will be having more honest conversations, that the Black history that has been left out of our American history will be more widely shared, that municipal police departments will be right-sized and recreated to meet the real needs of their community, that more people of color will become higher profile, and that more women will assume leadership roles that help redefine how we govern.
His response was thoughtful, humble, inclusive and hopeful, in keeping with the character that he has demonstrated as a legislator. These are the qualities I look for in every elected official, and frequently do not find. I am voting to reelect Sen. Claxton.
Bonnie Lounsbury, Auburn
