As we march closer and closer toward the Nov. 3 voting date, I’d like to use this letter to support David Duguay in his effort to continue in his position as Oxford County commissioner.

I wish I knew how many years Dave has served in this position, but I know that it’s many. I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working on several committees with David for over 30 years now. He’s incredibly involved in all of the communities of Oxford County, active in the River Valley Rotary, serving on the Rumford Hospital Board of Directors, and more.

David is a thoughtful, caring, approachable individual who makes careful, conscientious decisions regarding the people of Oxford County. I am more than pleased and confident to lend my full support in Dave’s reelection bid for county commissioner.

Greg Fraser, Newry