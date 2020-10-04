Mackena Smirles reaches for an apple Sunday at Stukas Farms’ pick-your-own orchard in Lewiston. At left, Mackena’s mother, Kendra, arranges dropped apples into a “2020” for the family’s annual photograph. Little sister, Emmy, stands at right. Not shown are sister Laney and father, David. The family searches out safe activities to do together to minimize risk of contracting the coronavirus. All three children attend school locally. The orchard asks that guests wear face masks. It also provides hand sanitizer at the entrance. “This is a little, hidden gem,” Kendra said. Andree Kehn/Sun Journal Buy this Photo