100 Years Ago: 1920

Complaints have been received at headquarters that bicycles and vehicles other than automobiles, are being operated in the city without being properly equipped with lights. Ignorance or disregard of the law requiring all vehicles to carry lights, when operated in the evening, has caused the traffic officers a great deal of trouble. Unlighted vehicles operating in the night time are considered a serious menace to traffic.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Woodbury E. Brackett, Auburn’s city manager for 40 years, was presented the International City Managers Association for his Distinguished Service Award at the association’s annual convention banquet held recently in San Diego, Calif. He served as ICMA president in 1960-61. The award was presented to him for his “inspiration to those about him in the development of meaningful management careers in the local public service.”

25 Years Ago: 1995

Howard Kany was born to be a journalist. It is a title he has held with honor for 70 years, one he relishes as much today as when he was 13 years old and writing a junior high school events column for the Dayton Ohio Daily News. The career has taken him around the globe many times. and gave him the chance to contribute to the media explosion that has helped shape the world in this century. No wonder he loves it so and is still chasing news for the Sun-Journal at age 83, when most people his age would be enjoying the fruits of a hard-earned retirement. “I have lived at just the right time to be doing what I was doing,” Kany said in a recent interview at his home overlooking Middle Range Pond. “I got to be in on what I consider the Golden Age of television, working with such people as Frank Stanton and Willam S. Paley at CBS, I’ve made great friends, people like the late Rev. Norman Vincent Peale, and Walter Cronkite and Doug Edwards. “I’ve been lucky to have been in the right place at the right time many times in my life.”

