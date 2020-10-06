100 Years Ago: 1920

Thirty children between the ages of six and twelve met In the vestry of the Elm St. Universalist Church in Auburn for a party on Wednesday afternoon. Games were played and refreshments served. Miss Barbara Bearce was presented with a rose in honor of her birthday.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Mrs. Arthur Mickalide of Lewiston has accepted chairmanship of the bazaar held annually by the Woman’s Literary Union, The bazaar, open to the general public, will be held at the clubhouse on Elm Street, Auburn on Saturday, November 16, opening at ten o’clock in the morning. The theme for the bazaar is Harvest Moon, It traditionally offers, in addition to the usual handcrafted articles and home cooked foods, interesting holiday decorations and a particularly fine book table.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Architects, school board members, administrators, the general contractor and students were on hand Tuesday morning at Oxford Hills High School to officially break ground for the $28.9 million comprehensive high school project. As men and women involved in the building project pushed gold painted shovels into the earth next to the industrial arts building to mark the official beginning of the new project, bulldozers and excavators were preparing former fields for the new fields and for the foundation of the power technology wing of what will be the Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School. Actual excavating work began about two weeks ago. President Ed O’Brien of the Portland-based general contracting firm of Granger Northern said the project is believed to be the largest school project in Maine history.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: