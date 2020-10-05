WINTHROP — State Police say the man who died at a Squire Court residence in Winthrop over the weekend was shot to death.

The state Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide. Police initially described the case as a suspicious death.

The victim was Joshua Martin, 30, formerly of Rochester, New York, but who was last known to be staying in the Augusta area, according to Katharine England, a spokesperson for Maine State Police.

The incident remains under investigation, police said, and they will continue to review evidence, the results of the autopsy of Martin and interviews, in consultation with the state Attorney General’s Office.

The Winthrop police log for Saturday showed officers responded to a report of a homicide at 10:53 p.m. Saturday on Squire Court, off state Route 133.

Police at the scene Sunday, in full-body coveralls, appeared to be processing potential evidence Sunday morning and afternoon. They placed crime scene tape across the street on both sides of the mobile home.

