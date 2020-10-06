LEWISTON — The Senior College Food For Thought online program at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 19, will focus on hearing loss. Debra Bare-Rogers, Lisa Penney and Scott Murray will share information about distance communication technology. The program is free and open to the public.

Bare-Rogers will talk about Maine Relay, a free service that assists people with various disabilities in using landline and internet-based relay services to enhance their access to telephone communication. Penney will discuss the Disability Rights Maine Deaf Services Telecommunications Equipment Program (TEP) that provides adaptive equipment to low-income Mainers with a disability that impedes their ability to use a landline phone. Murray will talk about the National Deaf-Blind Equipment Distribution Program, which provides phones, computers/tablets and other equipment for people with significant combined vision and hearing loss.

In addition to program information, presenters will share general information about hearing loss, its prevalence and some basic strategies for effective communication.

To join, email [email protected] for a link, leaving a name and the event title. The deadline for registering is noon Sunday, Oct. 18. The link will be sent on the morning of the event.

« Previous

Next »