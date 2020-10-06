Why pay bills? Everybody needs money to support themselves, families, businesses to buy materials and supplies and pay workers. Refusing to pay bills will cause the economy to go under.
It has been predicted “America will become the poorest nation on earth.” We find money for alcohol, cigarettes, illicit drugs, etc., so why not use that money to pay bills? Why have starving kids, yet pay $160 a month for cable television. Dead kids won’t need a television.
Wake up USA.
Gabrielle Demoras, Lewiston
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Community Sports
Local golf results
-
Election 2020
Sheila Lyman, Maine House 74
-
Election 2020
Margret M. Craven, Maine House 59
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Bat found in Lewiston home confirmed to be rabid
-
Maine
Maine reports another 27 COVID-19 cases