Why pay bills? Everybody needs money to support themselves, families, businesses to buy materials and supplies and pay workers. Refusing to pay bills will cause the economy to go under.

It has been predicted “America will become the poorest nation on earth.” We find money for alcohol, cigarettes, illicit drugs, etc., so why not use that money to pay bills? Why have starving kids, yet pay $160 a month for cable television. Dead kids won’t need a television.

Wake up USA.

Gabrielle Demoras, Lewiston