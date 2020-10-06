DEAR SUN SPOTS: On Thursday, Sept. 24, we were helping someone move into one of the units at Ledges Court off Almond Lane in Lewiston. There was a Hannaford grocery bag containing two baseball caps (one from Washington & Lee and one from St. Peter’s Cemetery) that fell off a vehicle as we were leaving. These caps have been altered to fit a memory bear for a departed family member and are very sentimental. We are hoping a Sun Spotter found these and will reach out to us. Please call Pauline at 577-6680 if you have any information. Your help is most appreciated. — No name, no town

ANSWER: Please let us know when these mementos find their way back to their owners. Fingers crossed.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: Are there any laws that pertain to political campaign signs that are stolen, tampered with, or destroyed? If so, what would the consequences be? — Diane, Lewiston

ANSWER: You bet there is. Stealing, defacing and destroying political signs are all illegal. A person who takes, defaces or disturbs a lawfully placed sign bearing political messages relating to a general election, primary election or referendum commits a civil violation and may be fined up to $250.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For Paul who wanted to eliminate cable television (Sept. 23 Sun Spots), I wanted to say that I went through this several months ago. I bought an inside antenna at Walmart where there are quite a few to choose from. I bought one for $49 and one for $17. The $17 one is amplified, made by G.E. and is Model Number 37075. One works just as good as the other. My grandson hooked it up in about five minutes. I get channels 6, 8, 13, Fox, Quest and quite a few other channels. I hope this helps. Good luck. — Kathy, South Paris

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I can sympathize with Paul on his dilemma with Spectrum. I could have written exactly the same letter last month. Spectrum’s decision to drop the two Canadian channels, 2 and 16, made my decision easy. I disconnected on Sept. 14 and now use an indoor antenna. The antenna I now use was purchased at Walmart for $32.88. It is a RCA amplified indoor HDTV antenna. The picture quality exceeds that of cable and I receive all local channels, 6, 8, 10, 13, plus more for a total of 27 channels. To find what channels you can receive at your location, you can download the app “RCA Signal Finder.”

I also needed an analog/digital converter because I have an older Sony analog television. Again, I made a purchase at Walmart for $39.88. Because I only had basic cable, my payback will be two months.

One thing to be aware of is that if you disconnect within the first two weeks of your Spectrum billing cycle and you paid for the month, Spectrum, by Maine law, must prorate your bill. They refused to do this in my case and I have now filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office. I hope this helps everyone who wants to “cut the cord.” — Richard, Lewiston

ANSWER: Thank you both for these helpful and thorough answers!

