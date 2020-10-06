Wilton Selectboard Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, October 6
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the Selectboard meetings of September 15, 2020
Item 2: Library report – Jenn Scott, Director at Wilton Free Public Library
Item 3: Public hearing – junkyard permits
Item 4: Consideration of approval for junkyard permit renewals
Item 5: Public hearing – marijuana permit – Honey Comb Farm
Item 6: Consideration of marijuana permit – adult use retail store and cultivation – Honey Comb Farm
Item 7: Public hearing – General Assistance Ordinance
Item 8: Consideration of 2021 General Assistance Ordinance
Item 9: Consideration of acceptance of grants and donations
Item 10: Update of public tax acquired auction and setting of minimum bids
Item 11: Consideration of broadband committee appointments
Item 12: Manager’s report
A. Review foot of Wilson Lake Public Meeting
B. Update of Forster Mill geotechnical work
Item 13: Other business
