A delicious fruit that sometimes gets forgotten during the summer days of luscious, colorful strawberries and plentiful blueberries, is the pear. Both Bosc and Bartlett are perfect for cooking and have a unique taste and texture. You can prepare an elegant dessert that takes little time and attention and it is magnifique! Get out your cast iron skillet and go to work preparing this delectable dessert. Bon Appetit!
Skillet Roasted Pears with Caramel Sauce
Ingredients:
⅓ cup water
⅔ cup sugar
2 ripe but firm Bartlett or Bosc pears, peeled, halved and cored
⅔ cup heavy cream
salt
Prepare:
1.Roast the pears in a little boiling water to start the cooking process. Remove from pan.
2. Add water to a 12 inch cast iron skillet, then pour in the sugar keeping the sugar centered. Gently stir with a spatula, bring to a boil until liquid is bubbly, about 2 minutes.
3. Place the pears cut side down, cover and cook until fork tender, reducing heat so that the caramel sauce doesn’t get too dark.
4. Uncover, reduce heat to medium low and add cream around the pears to cook, shake the skillet occasionally.
5. Once you have a creamy caramel sauce, transfer to a warm serving plate, season with salt to taste, pour caramel over pears. Voila! Délicieux!
