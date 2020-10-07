To the Editor:
Sara Gideon has earned an “F” rating from every Second Amendment advocacy group in Maine for her support of extreme gun support measures, but I feel that my fellow sportsmen should also be aware of her record on hunting/fishing regulations as well.
Back in 2013, I served with Sara Gideon in the Maine House of Representatives. That year, we considered amending our state constitution to ensure that hunting and fishing would always be a right in this state. Sara Gideon was one of the deciding votes against this legislation, because she didn’t feel that Mainers have a right to our heritage and our traditions.
So when you go to the polls this November, please remember where Sara Gideon stands on these important issues. She isn’t from here, and she doesn’t respect our way of life.
Hon. Corey S. Wilson
Readfield
