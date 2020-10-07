I write today in support of Martha Poliquin for the Maine Senate seat here in District 22: Sabattus, Lisbon, Wales, Leeds, Durham, Wayne, Litchfield, Turner and Greene.

I am active in the Lisbon community, and have served on several boards, including the town council. I recognize and respect Poliquin’s strong work ethics, her drive to help others, and her dedication to her community and to others.

Poliquin’s stand on the importance of education is vital to the growth and strength of our small Maine towns. Her support of our growing senior population is personal and unwavering. And her no-nonsense approach to keeping property taxes down is what we all need right now.

I hope others join me in voting for Martha Poliquin for Maine Senate. Her voice will be our voice in Augusta.

Lisa Ward, Lisbon Falls