LEWISTON – Donovan “Homer” A. Dodge, Jr. , 65, of Lewiston, passed away unexpectedly Sept. 24, 2020 while at his home from complications of long-term medical issues. He was born in Lewiston on May 1, 1955 to his parents, Donovan Dodge, Sr. and Lucelia Mae Lord. He grew up in South Paris where he graduated from Oxford Hills High School in 1974. He was a member of the Boy Scouts. Donovan went on to work at New England Furniture, A.C. Lawrence, Poland Spring Bottling Co. and Maine Recycling and Redemption. He enjoyed playing on the A. C. Lawrence softball team, snowmobiling with the Snowhoppers Snowmobile Club, and keeping up with the local news and sports, including going to Oxford Plains Speedway. He also enjoyed helping his friend make maple syrup in the springtime as well as camping and spending time fishing and hunting. “Homer” had a true love for animals. He frequently visited friends with pets, bringing gifts for the pets that were often toys which produced loud noises. You could always count on him to make you laugh and smile. He enjoyed cooking and had a couple of favorite dishes. It should be known that he was very supportive of his friends who made pies, “fancy” breakfasts and other succulent food dishes. And he didn’t hesitate to help out in eating them- as long as they didn’t have green peppers in them. He was a proud member of the South Paris Fire Department and enjoyed the time spent hauling and participating in the Hand Pumper contests. He is survived by his brother James Dodge; his niece Deborah Dodge; his great-nephew Tegan, his four great-nieces, Elise, Silvia, Lilly and Ava; and many aunts, and uncles. He was predeceased by his father, mother and sister Deborah Lou. A Celebration of his life will be a graveside service which will be held at Riverside Annex Cemetery on Paris Hill Road in South Paris on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. This will be followed by refreshments and story-telling at Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main St., South Paris, immediately afterward. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.comIn lieu of flowers, donations to the American Diabetes Association would be something Donovan and family would greatly appreciate. Donations to any organizations which help people in need would fulfill Homer’s desire to reach out and help others