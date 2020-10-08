The acoustic duo Jay and Pete will play from 7-10 pm. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Guitarist/singer Jay Larkin and saxophonist Pete Richard bring unique covers ranging from old school funk/soul and reggae to rock, blues and 90’s alternative. There is no cover for this show. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus. Submitted photo

filed under:
mixers, music, sabattus maine
