The acoustic duo Jay and Pete will play from 7-10 pm. on Saturday, Oct. 10, at Mixers Nightclub & Lounge in Sabattus. Guitarist/singer Jay Larkin and saxophonist Pete Richard bring unique covers ranging from old school funk/soul and reggae to rock, blues and 90’s alternative. There is no cover for this show. Mixers is located at 136 Sabattus Rd., Sabattus.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Jay and Pete to play at Mixers on Saturday
-
News
Body recovered after fatal fire in Robbinston
-
Crime
Search continues into a third day for three people sought in central Maine car chase
-
Advertiser Democrat
Protect against browntail moth hairs during fall cleanup
-
Encore
Paintings featured in gallery at CMMC