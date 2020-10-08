100 Years Ago: 1920

The Mothers’ Conference and Baby Weighing Clinic at the Red Cross rooms, Lisbon Street has been scheduled for Tuesday, at 3 pm. A French-speaking attendant is always present at these clinics.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Two large diseased elms which were removed from the front of the Auburn City building recently have been replaced by two relatively large young maple trees, planted by Apatite Tree and Landscape.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Do you have some old, yet treasured, items around your home? Some may be kept in places of honor, others laid aside to collect dust. Some people thought it a fine idea to share some of these items at the September meeting of the New Vineyard Historical Society. It was “Show and Tell” night as stories were told about each item. Clifton and Elaine Bradley brought a wooden checkerboard made many years ago by a man named Will Rice when Clifton was a teenager. When a house once owned by Inez Grant and Lewis Moore was torn down, the checkerboard was discovered, and Clifton recognized it at once. A World War I German infantry helmet, and an old National Guard uniform was shown by Maurice Kennedy. Florence Kennedy had some interesting old-time items. Among them were a 1909 jar opener, and a porcelain faced doll once owned by her mother.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: